China Beidahuang Announces Leadership Change with New Vice-Chairman Appointment

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0039) ) has shared an announcement.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. announced a change in its board leadership with the resignation of Mr. Li Jin as a non-executive director and vice-chairman, effective August 1, 2025. Mr. Yang Guang, who holds significant positions in related logistics companies and is backed by substantial shareholder Beidahuang HK, has been appointed to replace Mr. Li. This leadership change could influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations, given Mr. Yang’s extensive experience and affiliations.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the logistics and trade sector, focusing on grain logistics and related services. It is a substantial player in the industry with significant shareholding by Beidahuang HK, a major shareholder holding 8.21% of the company’s issued shares.

