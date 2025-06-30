China Beidahuang Announces AGM Results and Governance Changes

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

An announcement from China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0039) ) is now available.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2025, where most resolutions were passed except for the re-election of certain directors. The company also noted non-compliance with listing rules, which may impact its governance and regulatory standing.

More about China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 7,438,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$900.2M

For detailed information about 0039 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue