China Beidahuang Announces AGM Results and Governance Changes

An announcement from China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0039) ) is now available.
China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2025, where most resolutions were passed except for the re-election of certain directors. The company also noted non-compliance with listing rules, which may impact its governance and regulatory standing.
More about China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 7,438,323
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$900.2M
