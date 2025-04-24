China Art Financial Holdings Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

The latest update is out from China Art Financial Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1572) ).

China Art Financial Holdings Ltd has announced its upcoming annual general meeting to be held on May 30, 2025. Key agenda items include the approval of the 2024 financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval to authorize the board to issue new shares, which could impact its capital structure and market operations.

More about China Art Financial Holdings Ltd

China Art Financial Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on financial services related to art and cultural assets.

YTD Price Performance: -31.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,363,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$115M

For an in-depth examination of 1572 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue