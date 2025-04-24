China Aluminum Cans Holdings to Discuss Convertible Note Extension at Upcoming EGM

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:6898) ) has shared an update.

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to be held on May 16, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve an amendment to extend the maturity date of a significant convertible note by five years. This move, subject to approval by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value by allowing more time for conversion rights to be exercised, potentially affecting share capital and market dynamics.

More about China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 50,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$497.5M

