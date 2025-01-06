China Aluminum Cans Enters New Supply Agreement with Precious Dragon

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:6898) ) just unveiled an update.

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd. announced a new 2025 Master Supply Agreement with Precious Dragon Technology Holdings Ltd. to continue their business relationship from January 2025 to December 2027. This agreement, which involves the sale of products by China Aluminum Cans to Precious Dragon, constitutes a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules due to the shared controlling shareholder, Mr. Lin. The transaction requires compliance with reporting, announcement, and shareholder approval procedures as outlined in the Listing Rules.

More about China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd.

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd. operates in the aluminum packaging industry, focusing on the production and distribution of aluminum aerosol cans. The company’s primary products serve various sectors, including personal care, household products, and food and beverage industries.

YTD Price Performance: 1.79%

Average Trading Volume: 301,379

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$545.3M

