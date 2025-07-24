China Agri-Products Exchange Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Agri-Products Exchange Limited ( (HK:0149) ).

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 19, 2025, where key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the meeting will consider resolutions to authorize the directors to allot and issue shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about China Agri-Products Exchange Limited

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited operates in the agricultural products industry, focusing on the exchange and trade of various agricultural commodities. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 19.44%

Average Trading Volume: 4,552,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$428M

