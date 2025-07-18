China Agri-Products Exchange Issues July 2037 Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Agri-Products Exchange Limited ( (HK:0149) ).

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited has announced the issuance of the first tranche of series number 4 of notes, known as the July 2037 Notes, under its HK$1,000,000,000 medium-term note programme. The issuance, amounting to HK$43,500,000, features an effective interest rate ranging from approximately 2.8% to 5.4% per annum and is not listed on any stock exchange. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its financial resources and strengthen its market position.

More about China Agri-Products Exchange Limited

China Agri-Products Exchange Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the exchange and trading of agricultural products. The company is involved in the issuance of financial instruments to support its operations.

YTD Price Performance: 19.44%

Average Trading Volume: 3,918,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$398.1M

