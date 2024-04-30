Chimeric Therapeutics Advances Cell Therapy Trials

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. reported significant progress in its cell therapy initiatives for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, including the treatment of the first patient in the ADVENT-AML Phase 1B clinical trial for Acute Myeloid Leukemia with its CHM 0201 therapy. The company also celebrated the granting of a US patent for its CORE-NK technology and reinforced its financial position through an R&D tax incentive and a shortfall placement. These milestones underscore the company’s commitment to advancing its clinical programs and solidifying its standing in the cell therapy space.

For further insights into AU:CHM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.