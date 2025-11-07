Chimera Investment Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Chimera Investment ( (CIM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chimera Investment presented to its investors.
Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on providing risk-adjusted returns and distributable income through investments in mortgage credit assets. The company operates a fully integrated mortgage business, engaging in mortgage lending, investment management, and advisory services.
In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Chimera Investment Corporation announced a GAAP net loss of $0.27 per share for the quarter, while reporting a GAAP net income of $1.67 per diluted common share for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company also highlighted the completion of its acquisition of HomeXpress for $240 million in cash and additional stock issuance.
Key financial metrics from the report include earnings available for distribution of $0.37 per adjusted diluted common share and a GAAP book value of $20.24 per common share. The economic return was noted at (1.4)% for the quarter and 8.3% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The acquisition of HomeXpress is a strategic move aimed at diversifying and growing earnings.
Looking forward, Chimera Investment Corporation’s management expressed optimism about the company’s position following the acquisition of HomeXpress, indicating a focus on diversifying and growing earnings into the end of the year and into 2026.