Phillip J. Kardis II, CEO of Chimera Investment Corporation, has taken on the additional role of President following the retirement of former President Choudhary Yarlagadda. This leadership change, marking a new chapter for the company, was officially disclosed earlier and details about Kardis’s background are available in the company’s previous SEC filings.

