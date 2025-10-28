Chilwa Minerals Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting with Focus on Sustainability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Chilwa Minerals Ltd ( (AU:CHW) ).

Chilwa Minerals Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, at the Karstens Conference Centre in Perth. The meeting will allow shareholders to participate in person or via proxy voting, with all resolutions being decided by poll. The company emphasizes its commitment to environmental sustainability by encouraging shareholders to opt for electronic communications, reducing paper usage and promoting efficient information dissemination.

More about Chilwa Minerals Ltd

Chilwa Minerals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is dedicated to sustainable practices and aims to minimize its environmental impact while delivering value to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 46,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Find detailed analytics on CHW stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

