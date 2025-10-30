Chilwa Minerals Advances Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chilwa Minerals Ltd ( (AU:CHW) ) has issued an announcement.

Chilwa Minerals Limited reported significant progress in its quarterly activities, with successful drilling at the Mposa and Mpyupyu targets confirming elevated rare earth element values and the presence of a carbonatite system. The company also completed a metallurgical study, achieving high recovery rates for ilmenite, zircon, garnet, and monazite, which supports a robust processing flowsheet. Additionally, Chilwa raised A$4.1 million through equity funding and renewed exploration licenses, positioning itself for further development and stakeholder engagement.

Chilwa Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements and heavy mineral sands. The company is engaged in drilling and metallurgical studies to enhance its resource base, with a market focus on producing valuable mineral products such as ilmenite, zircon, garnet, and monazite.

Average Trading Volume: 47,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$99.24M

