Chill Brands Group Settles Dispute with Former Adviser

Chill Brands Group PLC ( (GB:CHLL) ) has issued an announcement.

Chill Brands Group plc has reached a settlement with a former professional adviser regarding disputes from 2024, resulting in a cash payment of approximately £210,000 to the company. This amicable resolution reflects both parties’ commitment to resolving their issues constructively, potentially strengthening Chill Brands’ operational stability and stakeholder confidence.

More about Chill Brands Group PLC

Chill Brands Group plc is a distribution-led consumer packaged goods company that focuses on bringing novel fast-moving consumer products to market. The company specializes in the sale and distribution of tobacco alternatives, functional beverages, and other innovative consumer goods, with a strong emphasis on the convenience store channel. Chill Brands partners with both established FMCG businesses and emerging high-potential brands to provide comprehensive route-to-market solutions and operates an e-commerce platform, chill.com, to build a marketplace of products from third-party brands.

Average Trading Volume: 3,126,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.54M

