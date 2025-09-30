Chile’s Unemployment Rate Dips, Surprises Analysts

Chile’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.6% from the previous 8.7%, marking a 0.1 percentage point decline. This slight reduction indicates a marginal improvement in the labor market.

The actual unemployment rate came in lower than the analyst estimate of 8.7%, which may boost investor sentiment in the short term. Stocks in sectors sensitive to labor costs, such as retail and manufacturing, might see positive movement as the lower unemployment rate suggests a stabilizing labor market. However, the impact is expected to be more sentiment-driven rather than a shift in policy expectations.

