Chijet Motor Company Announces Share Consolidation Effective November 3, 2025

On October 29, 2025, Chijet Motor Company announced a 100-for-1 share consolidation of its ordinary shares, set to take effect on November 3, 2025. This move, approved by shareholders on September 24, 2025, aims to adjust the market price per share and will not alter any shareholder’s percentage interest in the company’s equity. The consolidation will be uniformly applied to all issued and outstanding shares, and no action is required from shareholders. This strategic decision is expected to impact the company’s market positioning by potentially increasing the market price per share, reflecting Chijet’s ongoing efforts to optimize its financial structure and enhance shareholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CJET is a Underperform.

Chijet Motor Company is facing severe financial and operational challenges, with negative profitability, high leverage, and liquidity issues. The bearish technical indicators and negative market reaction to earnings results further exacerbate the risks. The company’s low valuation metrics reflect its unprofitability and lack of dividend appeal, contributing to an overall weak stock score.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles (NEVs). The company utilizes advanced manufacturing systems and a stable supply chain to offer high-performance products at reasonable prices. Chijet has a significant vehicle production base in Jilin, China, and is constructing a factory in Yantai, China, dedicated to NEV production. The company is led by a team of industry veterans with extensive experience in engineering, design, management, and finance.

Average Trading Volume: 67,158,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.02M

