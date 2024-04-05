Chicken Soup Entertainment Announces Special Notes Payment

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) has issued an update.

The Company has announced a special payment for its 9.50% Notes due 2025, totaling $1,074,042.20, which includes all overdue interest and additional interest on the overdue amount. This payment, scheduled for April 30, 2024, follows the Company’s failure to meet the original interest payment deadline on April 1, 2024. Note holders on record as of April 16, 2024, will receive their share of the distribution from the Trustee, pending the Company’s transfer of funds.

