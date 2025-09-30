Chicago PMI Dips Further, Misses Expectations

The Chicago PMI fell to 40.6 from a previous reading of 41.5, marking a decline of 0.9 points. This decrease indicates a further contraction in business activity in the Chicago area, as the index remains below the 50-mark threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The actual figure of 40.6 also came in below the analyst estimate of 43.0, suggesting a more pronounced slowdown than anticipated. This unexpected weakness may weigh on industrial and manufacturing stocks, as it reflects softer business conditions. The market impact could be short-term, driven by sentiment, as investors reassess growth prospects in the manufacturing sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue