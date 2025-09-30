Chibougamau Mines Updates Agreement with TomaGold for Quebec Properties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Chibougamau Independent Mines ( (TSE:CBG) ).

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. has updated its agreement with TomaGold Corp., allowing TomaGold to acquire a 100% interest in several of Chibougamau’s properties in Quebec. The revised terms include cash payments totaling $2.7 million, issuance of common shares worth $1.85 million, and exploration expenditures of $5.6 million over a six-year period. This agreement is expected to enhance Chibougamau’s financial position and support its strategic focus on mineral exploration, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

More about Chibougamau Independent Mines

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily involved in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper properties in the Chibougamau region of Quebec, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 12,180

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.21M

For detailed information about CBG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue