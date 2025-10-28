Chia Tai Enterprises Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Chia Tai Enterprises International ( (HK:3839) ) is now available.

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on November 10, 2025, to approve the unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This meeting is crucial as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and could impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3839) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chia Tai Enterprises International stock, see the HK:3839 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 610,326

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.81B

