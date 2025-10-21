Chia Tai Enterprises Reports Significant Profit Growth Amid Sector Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Chia Tai Enterprises International ( (HK:3839) ) has issued an update.

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited announced an expected significant increase in its unaudited consolidated profit for the first nine months of 2025, reaching approximately US$23.5 million compared to US$4.3 million in the same period of 2024. This growth is attributed to a successful strategy to boost sales to key customers. However, the company also reported a decline in quarterly profit due to reduced demand for animal health products amid a slowdown in China’s animal farming sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3839) stock is a Buy with a HK$10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chia Tai Enterprises International stock, see the HK:3839 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chia Tai Enterprises International

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with a focus on animal health products. The company is engaged in the agriculture sector, particularly in the animal farming industry, with a market focus on key customers.

Average Trading Volume: 637,755

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.03B

For an in-depth examination of 3839 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue