Chevalier International’s Shift to Tricor for Share Services

Chevalier International Holdings Limited (HK:0025) has released an update.

Chevalier International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from January 1, 2025. This shift indicates a strategic move for the company, potentially impacting existing and prospective shareholders who will need to address their share-related transactions to the new office.

