Chenqi Technology Revises Marketing Promotion Agreement Caps with Tencent

Chenqi Technology Ltd. has announced a revision of its existing annual caps under the Marketing Promotion Services Framework Agreement with Tencent Computer. The company has entered into a Second Supplemental Agreement to address the insufficiency of the current caps for service fees payable by the Group for the years ending December 31, 2026. This revision is necessary due to the substantial shareholding of Tencent in Chenqi Technology, making them connected persons under the Listing Rules. The proposed changes will require approval from Independent Shareholders, with Tencent Mobility Limited abstaining from the vote. An Independent Board Committee and Gram Capital have been appointed to advise on the agreement, and a circular with further details will be dispatched to shareholders.

