An announcement from Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1202) ) is now available.

Chengdu SIWI Science and Technology Company Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on August 12, 2025, where shareholders voted on a resolution regarding the appointment of auditors. The resolution to appoint Pan-China Certified Public Accountants as the auditors for 2025 was unanimously approved by shareholders representing 60% of the company’s total issued share capital. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in its financial practices.

More about Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 211,352

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$400M

