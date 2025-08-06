Chengdu SIWI Announces Profit Alert for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1202) ) is now available.

Chengdu SIWI Science and Technology Company Limited has announced a profit alert for the first half of 2025. The company expects to report a consolidated net profit of approximately RMB1.01 million, an increase from the previous period, driven by growth in the fiber optics business and effective cost control measures. However, the net profit attributable to the owners is expected to decrease due to a downturn in the cable business market and delays in bidding from key customers.

More about Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 236,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$384M

