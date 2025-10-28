Chengdu Expressway Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1785) ) has provided an update.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. has announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The company reported a detailed financial statement, including consolidated balance sheets and income statements, prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. This announcement follows the successful issuance of medium-term notes earlier in 2023, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial transparency and regulatory compliance.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the expressway industry. The company focuses on the development, operation, and management of expressways, providing essential infrastructure services to facilitate transportation and logistics in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 31,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$3.38B

