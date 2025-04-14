Chengdu Expressway Proposes New Non-Executive Director Appointment

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1785) ) has shared an announcement.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. has announced the proposed appointment of Mr. Li Xiao as a non-executive director, pending shareholder approval. Mr. Li brings extensive experience in government and audit roles, which could enhance the company’s governance and oversight capabilities. His appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its board with experienced professionals, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the operation and management of expressways. It is part of the transportation infrastructure industry and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -16.74%

Average Trading Volume: 112,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.3B

