Chengdu Expressway Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed distribution of a final dividend of RMB 0.101 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for May 19, 2025, with the payment date scheduled for July 15, 2025. The company has also detailed the withholding tax implications for non-resident shareholders, indicating a 10% tax rate for enterprise shareholders registered outside the PRC. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may influence investor sentiment positively.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. operates in the transportation infrastructure industry, primarily focusing on the development and management of expressways. The company is a significant player in the market, providing essential road infrastructure services that facilitate regional connectivity and economic development.

YTD Price Performance: -14.23%

Average Trading Volume: 108,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.4B

