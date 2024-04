ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Ltd has reported a change in the voting power of substantial holder Archer Materials Limited, with their stake decreasing from 12.75% to 9.87% due to dilution from share issues. The change occurred on April 9, 2024, and no new associates were reported in relation to the voting interests in the company.

