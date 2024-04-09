ChemX Materials Ltd Reports Shareholding Changes

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Ltd has announced that MR STEPHEN STRUBEL AND ASSOCIATED ENTITIES are no longer substantial holders in the company as of April 8, 2024, due to a dilution resulting from share issues. The last notification by Stephen Strubel, who holds a Director position, was back on January 17, 2022, marking a significant change in the company’s shareholding structure.

