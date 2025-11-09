Chemours Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments Amid Growth

Chemours Company ((CC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Chemours Company recently held its earnings call, revealing a mixed sentiment. The company showcased robust growth in its Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS) segment, driven by impressive Opteon sales and advancements in liquid cooling products. However, these positive developments were overshadowed by challenges in the Titanium Technologies (TT) segment, which faced macroeconomic headwinds, destocking, and operational disruptions. While there were improvements in cost structures, the overall sentiment reflected significant negative trends in key markets.

Record Opteon Sales Growth

Opteon sales achieved a remarkable double-digit growth of 80% compared to the previous year, setting a third-quarter record. This growth has significantly increased Opteon’s share of total refrigerant sales to 80%, up from 58% last year, underscoring its pivotal role in Chemours’ portfolio.

Successful Technical Qualification in TSS

The TSS segment marked a significant milestone with the successful technical qualification of the two-phase immersion cooling fluid by Samsung Electronics. This achievement is expected to boost the commercialization of Chemours’ liquid cooling products, enhancing its market position.

Operational Recovery in APM

The Advanced Performance Materials (APM) business reported solid top-line performance, recovering from earlier disruptions at Washington Works. The strategic decision to shut down the SPS Capstone product line further streamlined operations, positioning the segment for future growth.

Cost Structure Improvements

Chemours made notable progress in improving its cost structure. These cost-out efforts have contributed to enhanced financial performance, providing a buffer against some of the challenges faced in other segments.

TT Segment Underperformance

The TT segment underperformed due to persistent macroeconomic weakness in the global TiO2 market and destocking trends in key Western markets. These factors led to results falling below expectations, highlighting the segment’s vulnerability to external economic conditions.

Impact of Operational Disruptions

Earlier in the year, Chemours experienced operational disruptions that resulted in approximately $100 million in negative impacts. These disruptions have significantly affected the company’s overall financial performance.

Decreased Production in TT

The TT segment is anticipating a decrease in production volumes due to weak market demand, which is expected to result in a $25 million cost impact on adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter.

Challenges in Global TiO2 Market

Chemours continues to face challenges in the global TiO2 market, with weak demand conditions and increased inventory from Western producers exerting pressure on sales and pricing strategies.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Chemours provided forward-looking guidance, noting that it exceeded its adjusted EBITDA expectations for the third quarter, driven by strong Opteon sales. However, the TT segment is expected to see a sequential net sales decline due to ongoing destocking and macroeconomic challenges. For the fourth quarter, consolidated net sales are projected to decrease by 10% to 15%, with adjusted EBITDA ranging from $130 million to $160 million. Full-year 2025 sales are anticipated between $5.7 billion and $5.8 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $745 million and $770 million. Chemours remains optimistic about continued growth, with Opteon expected to maintain its double-digit growth trajectory.

In conclusion, Chemours’ earnings call presented a mixed picture, with strong growth in the TSS segment countered by challenges in the TT segment. The company’s focus on cost structure improvements and strategic advancements in liquid cooling products are positive signs for future growth. However, the ongoing macroeconomic challenges and operational disruptions underscore the need for cautious optimism moving forward.

