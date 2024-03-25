Chemours Appoints Denise Dignam as New President and CEO

Chemours Company (CC) has provided an update.

The Chemours Company has appointed Denise Dignam as its President and CEO, as well as a Board member starting March 22, 2024. Dignam, who has been with the company since 2015 and served in various leadership roles, takes over from Mark Newman following his resignation. Reflecting her new responsibilities, Dignam’s compensation has been updated to include a $975,000 base salary, plus significant annual and long-term incentives. Meanwhile, Newman’s departure is governed by a Separation Agreement that acknowledges his contributions without offering additional severance benefits, but allows an extended period for exercising vested stock options.

