Chegg Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Shift

Chegg Inc ( (CHGG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chegg Inc presented to its investors.

Chegg Inc. is a publicly traded company on the NYSE, known for its student-first connected learning platform and its focus on skilling and educational services. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates primarily in the education technology sector, offering tools for professional upskilling and language learning.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Chegg Inc. announced that it exceeded its revenue guidance, despite a significant year-over-year revenue decline of 43%, reporting total net revenues of $77.7 million. The company has made strategic shifts towards the skilling market, which is valued at over $40 billion, and is positioning itself as a B2B skilling-focused company.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a gross margin of 59% and an adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million. Chegg reported a net loss of $17.5 million but achieved a non-GAAP net income of $0.4 million. The company has restructured to focus on its growth business, Chegg Skilling, which is expected to continue growing at a double-digit pace.

Looking ahead, Chegg’s management is optimistic about the company’s future, with expectations of continued growth in its skilling business. The company anticipates ending 2025 with strong momentum and plans to further reduce costs while investing in its skilling assets to drive long-term shareholder value.

Chegg’s strategic focus on the skilling market and its restructuring efforts are aimed at positioning the company for future growth and profitability, as it adapts to changes in the education technology landscape and the rise of AI.

