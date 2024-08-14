Cheerwin Group Plans Meeting for Financial Results

Cheerwin Group Limited (HK:6601) has released an update.

Cheerwin Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 26, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the distribution of an interim dividend. This announcement underlines the company’s commitment to timely financial disclosures and shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:6601 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.