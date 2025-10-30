Checkit CEO Increases Stake in Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Checkit plc ( (GB:CKT) ) has shared an announcement.

Checkit plc announced that its CEO, Kit Kyte, purchased 140,317 ordinary shares at an average price of 14.253 pence per share. This transaction increases Kyte’s total beneficial interest in the company to approximately 1.03% of the total issued share capital, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CKT) stock is a Hold with a £13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Checkit plc stock, see the GB:CKT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CKT is a Neutral.

Checkit plc’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors collectively contribute to a low overall stock score.

More about Checkit plc

Checkit plc operates in the technology industry, providing automated monitoring platforms for operational leaders. The company focuses on enhancing operational efficiency through its digital solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 103,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £14.85M

