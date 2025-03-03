Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Updates on Buy-Back Program

The latest announcement is out from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT ( (AU:CQE) ).

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 128,174 fully paid units on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to 800,199. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance value for its stakeholders, reflecting a proactive approach in managing its financial operations and maintaining its competitive position in the market.

More about Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on social infrastructure assets. The company primarily invests in and manages properties that support essential services, such as healthcare, education, and government facilities, catering to the needs of communities and ensuring stable, long-term returns for investors.

YTD Price Performance: -0.93%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $686.2M

See more insights into CQE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.