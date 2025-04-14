Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Announces Registry Office Relocation

The latest announcement is out from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT ( (AU:CQE) ).

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT announced a change in the location of its unit registry office to a new address in Sydney, effective from April 14, 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing operations, with no changes to the postal address or telephone number, ensuring continuity for stakeholders and maintaining its strong market positioning.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) focusing on social infrastructure properties. Managed by Charter Hall Group, a leading diversified property investment and funds management group in Australia, the company leverages its expertise to create value and generate superior returns through a diverse portfolio in sectors such as Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and Social Infrastructure.

