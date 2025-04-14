Charter Hall Group Announces Change of Registry Address

Charter Hall Group ( (AU:CHC) ) has provided an update.

Charter Hall Group announced a change in the address of its securities registry office in Sydney, effective from April 14, 2025. The registry, managed by MUFG Corporate Markets (AU) Limited, will move to Liberty Place, Level 41, 161 Castlereagh St, Sydney NSW 2000. This change does not affect the postal address or telephone number for the registry, ensuring continuity in operations and communication for stakeholders.

Charter Hall is Australia’s leading fully integrated diversified property investment and funds management group. The company specializes in managing and investing in a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across core sectors such as Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and Social Infrastructure. Charter Hall focuses on creating value and generating superior returns for investor customers through strategic partnerships and financial discipline.

