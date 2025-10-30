Chart Industries Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance Amid Acquisition

Chart Industries, Inc. ( (GTLS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chart Industries, Inc. presented to its investors.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in designing, engineering, and manufacturing process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling, focusing on clean energy solutions across various industries. In its third quarter of 2025, Chart Industries reported significant financial activities, including a definitive agreement for acquisition by Baker Hughes and a recorded expense related to a merger termination fee. The company achieved record orders of $1.68 billion, a 43.9% increase, and sales of $1.10 billion, a 3.6% rise from the previous year. Adjusted operating income was $251.5 million, with an adjusted operating income margin of 22.9%. Despite a reported operating loss of $88.5 million, adjusted EBITDA was $277.1 million, reflecting strong underlying performance when excluding deal-related costs. Looking ahead, Chart Industries anticipates continued momentum in its base orders but does not expect large orders in the fourth quarter of 2025. The acquisition by Baker Hughes is expected to be completed by mid-2026, pending regulatory approvals.

