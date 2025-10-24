Charm Care Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Charm Care Corporation ( (JP:6062) ) has issued an update.

Charm Care Corporation has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 13,000 shares of its treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, as resolved in the Board of Directors meeting on September 25, 2025. This strategic move is aimed at aligning the interests of its directors with those of the company, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder relationships positively.

More about Charm Care Corporation

Charm Care Corporation operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing care services and solutions. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 301,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen36.29B

