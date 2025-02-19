Charles & Colvard Delays Quarterly Report Filing

Charles & Colvard ( (CTHR) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has filed a Form 12b-25 to notify the delay of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to the need for additional time to complete procedures related to the company’s year-end and quarterly financial statements and a settlement agreement with Wolfspeed, Inc. The company does not expect to file within the five-day grace period but aims to file as soon as practicable. Financially, the company anticipates reporting a decrease in net sales and a net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period last year. Forward-looking statements indicate ongoing efforts to stabilize the business environment amidst economic challenges. The notification was signed by Clint J. Pete, the Chief Financial Officer, on February 18, 2025.

YTD Price Performance: -4.17%

Average Trading Volume: 124,019

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.3M

