Charles & Colvard Delays Annual Report Filing

Charles & Colvard ( (CTHR) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has announced a delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the need for additional time to complete year-end financial statement and auditing processes, compounded by ongoing litigation and shareholder activism which have diverted resources. The company does not expect to file within the 15-day grace period. Financially, Charles & Colvard anticipates reporting a 37% decrease in net loss for the fiscal year, despite a 26% drop in net sales. The company is actively reducing operating expenses by 35% and implementing cost-cutting measures. The notification was signed by Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, as part of the company’s ongoing compliance efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (CTHR) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Charles & Colvard stock, see the CTHR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CTHR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTHR is a Neutral.

Charles & Colvard’s stock score is significantly impacted by its poor financial performance and valuation. The company’s strategic move to secure a convertible note agreement provides some positive outlook. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the lack of earnings call data prevents a more comprehensive analysis.

More about Charles & Colvard

Average Trading Volume: 4,746

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.68M

