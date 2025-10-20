Chariot Corporation to Hold General Meeting for Key Share Issuance Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Chariot Corporation Limited ( (AU:CC9) ) has shared an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced a General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Perth, where shareholders will vote on several key resolutions. These resolutions include the approval and ratification of share and option issuances to various participants, including Continental, First Placement Participants, and Obsidian, under specific listing rules. The outcomes of these resolutions could significantly impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Chariot Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 666,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$40.93M

For detailed information about CC9 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue