Chariot Corporation Secures Strategic Exploration Licenses in WA’s Southern Cross Greenstone Belt

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Chariot Corporation Limited ( (AU:CC9) ) has issued an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has secured applications for seven exploration licenses in the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, a region renowned for its prolific gold production and emerging as a key area for lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatites. This strategic move positions Chariot ahead of the next lithium exploration cycle, following a successful history of monetizing lithium assets, including a profitable sale of licenses to St George Mining Limited. The company’s approach underscores its commitment to unlocking value in Western Australia while advancing its flagship Black Mountain Lithium Project in the U.S.

More about Chariot Corporation Limited

Chariot Corporation Limited operates within the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium and gold resources. The company is engaged in strategic exploration activities, particularly in the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt in Western Australia, and has a significant interest in lithium projects in the United States.

YTD Price Performance: -42.86%

Average Trading Volume: 101,904

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

For a thorough assessment of CC9 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.