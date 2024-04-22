Charger Metals NL Faces Cash Flow Challenges

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has reported a decrease in cash from operating activities, with significant investment in exploration and evaluation, but has been bolstered by strong cash inflows from financing activities, including equity securities and convertible debt. The company’s quarterly cash flow statement shows a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, despite joint venture partner contributions and capital raising efforts.

