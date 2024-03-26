Charbone Hydrogen Prepares for US Facility Launch

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSE:CH) has released an update.

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation is nearing the completion of its site selection for its inaugural U.S. green hydrogen production facility in Oakland County, Michigan. This move is backed by local economic and development agencies and aligns with the automotive industry’s presence in the region. The facility’s location is chosen based on factors like site readiness, highway access, and renewable energy resource availability, promising a sustainable energy future.

