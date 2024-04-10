Charbone Hydrogen Prepares for Quebec Project Milestone

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSE:CH) has released an update.

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation confirms its first shipment of advanced, high-pressure green hydrogen storage equipment is ready for the Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec, signaling a step closer to operational status slated for this summer. The equipment, lauded for its capacity to enhance storage and reduce costs, aligns with CHARBONE’s commitment to setting new industry standards for efficiency and safety. The company’s progress is in stride with its strategic objective to become a leader in the green hydrogen industry in North America.

