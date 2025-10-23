Charbone Corporation Launches Helium Division with First Delivery and Supply Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation ( (TSE:CH) ) has issued an update.

Charbone Corporation has completed its first helium delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and signed a three-year supply agreement with an independent distributor. This marks the launch of Charbone’s Helium Division and its integration into the North American specialty industrial gases supply chain. The agreement ensures a reliable supply of helium to the Ontario market and represents a strategic step in diversifying Charbone’s product portfolio, which includes hydrogen, helium, and other gases. This move is expected to strengthen Charbone’s position in the growing global helium market, projected to expand significantly in the coming years.

More about Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone Corporation is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. The company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants and diversifying revenues through helium and specialty gas partnerships, positioning itself as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future.

Average Trading Volume: 435,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$18.67M

