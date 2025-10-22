Character Group Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Character ( (GB:CCT) ) has issued an update.

Character Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 7,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 275 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The repurchased shares have been cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue and adjusting the total voting rights to 17,828,599. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCT) stock is a Hold with a £312.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Character stock, see the GB:CCT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCT is a Neutral.

Character’s stock is supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics, including a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which could pose short-term risks. The absence of recent earnings call insights or notable corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CCT stock, click here.

More about Character

Character Group PLC operates in the toy industry, focusing on the design, development, and distribution of toys, games, and related products. The company is known for its innovative and diverse product range, catering to various market segments and consumer preferences.

Average Trading Volume: 19,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £49.07M

Find detailed analytics on CCT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue