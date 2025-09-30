Character Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Character Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of 286 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and impacting shareholder voting rights.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCT) stock is a Hold with a £312.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Character stock, see the GB:CCT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCT is a Neutral.

Character’s stock is supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics, including a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which could pose short-term risks. The absence of recent earnings call insights or notable corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

Character Group PLC operates in the toy industry, focusing on designing, developing, and distributing toys, games, and giftware. The company is known for its innovative products and has a strong market presence in the UK and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 18,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £51.24M

