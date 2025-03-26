Chaowei Power Holdings Declares Final Dividend for 2024

The latest announcement is out from Chaowei Power Holdings ( (HK:0951) ).

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited has announced a final cash dividend of HKD 0.043 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. This announcement, made on March 26, 2025, highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, with the payment date set for July 16, 2025. The decision reflects Chaowei Power’s stable financial performance and its strategic focus on maintaining investor confidence.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the production and distribution of power solutions. The company is known for its expertise in manufacturing batteries and related products, catering to a diverse market that includes automotive and industrial applications.

